SHOP: Fundraising for charity

The Dudley based charity Out of Sight recently opened a fundraising shop in the village.
The organisation helps families with children with handicaps to lead as full a life as possible.
Last year, through the hard work of its small group of volunteers, enough money was raised to buy a fully adapted caravan so that families can enjoy a seaside holiday together.
The shop is in Weetslade Road in the former Motorworld premises, between the JWSams Centre and Dudley Hotel. There is car parking at the side and a bus stop next door.
Good quality clothes and saleable other goods are acceptable, but if you just want to drop in and see what it does, you will find a warm welcome.
Coun Muriel Green
Weetslade Ward