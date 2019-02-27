SHOP: Fundraising for charity

The Dudley based charity Out of Sight recently opened a fundraising shop in the village.

The organisation helps families with children with handicaps to lead as full a life as possible.

Last year, through the hard work of its small group of volunteers, enough money was raised to buy a fully adapted caravan so that families can enjoy a seaside holiday together.

The shop is in Weetslade Road in the former Motorworld premises, between the JWSams Centre and Dudley Hotel. There is car parking at the side and a bus stop next door.

Good quality clothes and saleable other goods are acceptable, but if you just want to drop in and see what it does, you will find a warm welcome.

Coun Muriel Green

Weetslade Ward