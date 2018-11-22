Shopkeeper threatened by armed robber in North Shields

Police are appealing for witnesses after an armed robbery in North Shields.

A shopkeeper at the One Stop shop in Waterville Road was threatened with a handgun and made to empty the contents of the safe.

The offender made off with cash and cigarettes after the robbery happened, at about 10.38pm on Tuesday.

Police searched the area but were unable to trace the man.

The shopkeeper was unharmed.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who might have information about the offender, who was described as wearing dark clothing, or who may have seen him in the area at the time.

Police particularly want to speak to a woman who left the store as the offender entered and three other customers who are believed to have been in the store at the same time.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference 1022 20/11/18 or email 8708@northumbria.pnn.police.uk