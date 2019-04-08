Shopping area’s transformation is completed

Major work to transform the shopping area in Forest Hall has been completed.

The Forest Hall Public Realm Improvement Scheme, which recently finished, was aimed at creating a village feel for the area.

North Tyneside Council’s project, delivered by its partner Capita, got under way in November 2018.

The authority took on board feedback from local businesses and residents, who asked for a more inclusive and aesthetically pleasing environment, improved parking allocation, reallocated space to pedestrians and cyclists, increased business use and more open spaces.

As a result, various improvements have been carried out along Station Road North, which include the introduction of new street furniture, upgrades to the pedestrian footway and the installation of parallel parking bays.

A raised table will also be introduced at the Station Road North/Station Road junction, which will act as a traffic-calming measure.

The final part, resurfacing the road, was completed at the start of the month.

Elected Mayor Norma Redfearn said: “I am delighted that the improvement work to the shopping area at Forest Hall has been completed.

“The village is much valued locally by residents and those who work there.

“They told us that it was looking tired and asked if it could be enhanced and made more attractive.

“We listened to what they told us and following consultation we have made a host of improvements, including new seating, better surfacing and more parking, which has created a fresh, vibrant new look.”

Coun Janet Hunter, on behalf of the three ward councillors, said: “The shopping area is a thriving hub of the village and is highly valued among the community.

“We’ve had a lot of positive comments about the work being done and many people are pleased to see it happening.

“The council has worked closely with business owners and residents to try to minimise disruption as much as possible and make sure they’re happy with what’s being done and I’m sure it will be worth all the upheaval.”

Local resident Davey Duff added: “I think it’s absolutely amazing what the council has done for Forest Hall, especially for the community.

“The upgrade is fantastic, it looks a lot brighter and cleaner, so everybody here is over the moon and there’s plenty of parking now so everything is working well.”