Sign up for life-saving donation

Families in North Tyneside are being encouraged to think about organ donation.

Figures show that 15 people in North Tyneside died waiting for a transplant in the last five years, while 23 people received a transplant last year.

Now as part of Organ Donation Week (which runs until Sunday), NHS Blood and Transplant is urging people to tell their families if they want to save lives through organ donation.

The NHS is urging families to talk about donation with the message ‘Words Save Lives’, and St Mary’s Lighthouse is being lit up pink to highlight the campaign week.

Anthony Clarkson, interim director of organ donation and transplantation for NHS Blood and Transplant, said: “It’s tragic that so many people from Tyne and Wear have died waiting for a transplant.

“What is shocking is that many of those lives could have been saved had more families agreed to donate organs.

“People are dying every day because some families are not talking about donation.

“We need more families in Tyne and Wear to say yes to organ donation so that more lives can be saved.”

For more information about organ donation or the awareness campaign, or to register as an organ donor visit the website www.organdonation.nhs.uk