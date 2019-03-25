Singedunum hits the right notes

A singing competition to help put Wallsend on the map and find local talent has hit the right note.

Wallsend Chamber of Trade and Commerce held its first Singedunum competition, with 18-year-old Georgia Carpenter named the winner.

The student, from Longbenton, won a three CD recording date at Broadwater Studios and will be singing at Wallsend Festival in July.

Georgia, who is studying biochemistry and is a keen equestrian, said: “I am so happy to have won Singedunum, it has made me feel more confident to pursue my singing and take on more challenges.”

Judges included opera singer Prof Graeme Danby, guitarist Dr Paul Harvey, magician Chris Cross and vocal coach Helena Davison Webber.

A raffle, which included a signed Newcastle shirt, helped raise money for BMS FC and the costs of the event.

Junior Turner, Wallsend chamber’s ambassador, was compere on the night.

Founder Julie Paterson, of Wallsend chamber, said: “The chamber turned this idea into reality with specific focus in mind, not only to bring footfall into Wallsend and bring the community together, but to help put Wallsend back on the map.

“Along the way we received support from local businesses, as well as known artists in their own right with our judges. Most importantly, we found amazing talent hidden within the area.

“This was a huge success and we are proud to announce we have provisional dates for our next auditions in 2020.”