Singer heading home for Mouth of the Tyne Festival

North Shields-born Sam Fender is heading home for his biggest gig to date.

Sam has been announced as the latest headline for this year’s Mouth of the Tyne Festival.

He will take over the stunning grounds of Tynemouth Priory & Castle on Thursday, July 11.

The BRITs Critics’ Choice winner will hand-pick a full supporting line-up of his favourite local acts, offering a fantastic showcase of the best new music in Newcastle.

The first confirmed artist joining Sam will be indie rock favourites, Little Comets.

The 4,000-capacity venue will be Fender’s biggest headline show to date.

Pre-sale went on sale on Wednesday with all remaining tickets hitting general sale from Friday via www.samfender.com

Sam said: “It’s so surreal for us to be playing at Tynemouth Castle.

“It couldn’t be much closer to home. I’ve got so many mad stories of us all running around here as kids and it’s mental that we’re going to be playing at an actual castle!

“The place is stunning, it’s like the North East’s very own Helm’s Deep! Really, really cannot wait for this!”

The event forms part of the annual Mouth of the Tyne Festival line-up, organised by North Tyneside Council, which has previously played host to performances from the likes of John Cooper Clarke, Laura Marling, Elbow, and The Specials.

Rick Astley will headline the Festival on Saturday, July 13, while Jack Santorini will perform on Friday, July 12.