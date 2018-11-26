SIRENS: Governed by conditions

I find the letter ‘There’s too much noise’ very worrying.

Ambulance paramedics have clear conditions under which blue lights and sirens may be deployed – when life is at risk and a response is required as quickly and safely as possible.

Their use is to make other road users and pedestrians aware of the urgency of the situation and allow ambulances to progress without hindrance.

One day Martin Greene, or a member of his family, may be very grateful for the efficient training and professional expertise of the NHS Ambulance Service.

Ian McRae

Whitley Bay