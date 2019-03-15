‘Ski’ marathon raises big total

Coaches and members at Sean Armstrong Fitness in North Shields proved the ‘piste’ de la resistance with their recent fund-raising efforts.

They took part in a challenge to ‘ski’ 200 miles in 12 hours – using the SkiErg, one of the fitness industry’s most demanding pieces of equipment.

It was successfully completed in just over 11-and-a-half hours and raised more than £2,900 for Contact Mental Health Group.

The gym, which provides small group training, asked its members to nominate a good cause and the Morpeth-based charity was selected.

It provides counselling and therapy services, social activities, day trips and respite breaks, as well as a range of workshops at its centre.

Sean Armstrong, who set up the private gym in 2017, said: “Without a doubt, there is a direct link between exercise and mental well-being, so it is really fitting that our members chose to support the work of this amazing charity.

“It was so good to see everyone working together, securing sponsorship and bringing family and friends along, to tackle this monumental challenge and support the charity, which offers its services for free.

“And what amazed us even more is the support we received from other businesses in the area – they willingly donated raffle prizes to help us raise the money.

“A special thanks must go out to the team at Massimo’s Pizza in North Shields as they donated a selection of pizzas at 4pm, eight hours into the challenge when energy levels were really flagging.”