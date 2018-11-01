SKIP: Only for the Friends

At this time of year Friends of Brierdene volunteers work hard at the huge task of cutting, raking and disposal of very large quantities of grass cuttings and other plants from the dene.

The point of the exercise is to allow the wild flower meadows to thrive and enhance biodiversity.

Without this annual clearing too much nutrient would seep into the soil, the valley would become overgrown and many species of flora and fauna would not survive.

Fortunately, North Tyneside Council provides a skip where we tip our waste to be taken away twice a week, and we are most grateful.

However, an unwelcome situation has developed and some residents and garden contractors seem to believe the skip is for public use, which is far from the case.

The result is that the skip receives a great deal of domestic garden waste, rubble and other rubbish – fly-tipping.

It means that there is not enough space for our own waste and reduces the effectiveness of our work.

Residents and garden contractors must understand that the skip is for the exclusive use of Friends of Brierdene. Please do not place anything in our skip.

Peter Brown

Chairman, Friends of Brierdene