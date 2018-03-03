Snow alerts for Northumberland – live updates on traffic and travel (Day Five)

The tail of the Beast from the East is still wagging, with plenty of snow on roads and rail line set to disrupt your travel plans. It’s Saturday, March 3, day five of the icy blast from Siberia.

Keep up-to-date with the latest weather alerts and news right here. And if you want to see how the events of the last few days have unfolded, visit our previous blogs: Day Four and Days One to Three.

1am: There is still a yellow ‘be aware’ weather warning for snow in place until midnight tonight, It is not as severe as the amber warning of the previous couple of days and indicates Northumberland is over the worst, but the county is not out of the woods yet. Full story here

12:46am: Highways England tweeted: #Northumberland The #A1 remains closed in both directions, between the junctions of the #A1068 near #Alnwick and the #Scottish border. We’ll re-open the road, just as soon as it’s safe to do so.

Midnight: The A1 remains shut between Alnwick and Morpeth, with work ongoing to clear a safe way through the considerable snowdrifts.