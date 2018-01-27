Solar project for social enterprise

A social enterprise is planning the next stages of its development, including how it will use its £30,000 funding boost.

Wallsend-based Northern Community Power (NCP) received the grant through Big Potential in August.

Big Potential is a £10million fund aimed at eligible voluntary community and social enterprise organisations.

Since its incorporation in 2011, NCP has developed a strong relationship with several community centres across North Tyneside and Newcastle East End – providing energy audits and workshops.

With a focus on low income neighbourhoods, its aim is to help community centres and their neighbours to understand how better energy management and locally-owned renewable projects can help save costs and create new income streams for communities.

It is currently investigating plans to install solar pv on up to five factory roofs in the east end of Newcastle. A proportion of the income generated from the sale of the electricity produced will then allow the social enterprise to carry on its work with community centres and extend its networks.

Chartered accountancy and business advisory firm UNW worked with NCP to secure the funding.

NCP director Craig Woolf said: “We are really excited to have been chosen as a recipient of Big Potential and to be working with UNW, which has already been a huge help and has a great track record in helping new organisations such as ours to take the next steps in their development.”