Soldier embarking on new career at North Tyneside Council

A soldier is embarking on a new career helping others to settle into life back home.

After more than a decade in the British Army, Sergeant Laura Potter is drawing on her experience for a new role as Armed Forces Officer at North Tyneside Council.

Sgt Laura Potter on an overseas operational tour.

As a Senior Personal Training Instructor in the Royal Artillery, Laura served in multiple overseas tours, including in conflict zones.

Now she has joined the council, as well as serving in the Reserves, to strengthen support for the armed forces community in the borough.

Her role will involve advising and signposting both serving and ex-serving personal to housing, benefit, employment and health services.

Laura said: “Having served on operational tours myself, as well as my family members, I can appreciate it can be difficult as a serving solider to settle back into civilian life. It can present some challenges for family members, too.

“With this new role, I hope to achieve a service where the armed forces community feel supported, know where to go and get the right support to meet their needs.”

Coun Gary Bell, the council’s armed forces champion, said: “North Tyneside Council has always supported and honoured the work of our veterans and serving personnel, and I am proud of all of the services that we and local service charities offer.

“We know adjusting back to civilian life can be difficult and people may need extra support, which is why this role is so important. It will help raise the profile of the help available in the borough.”

“I’d like to wish Laura every success.”

Laura will also act as a single point of contract for council departments and other agencies to prevent any situations escalating for any veterans.

Laura can be contacted by emailing Laura.Potter@northtyneside.gov.uk or by calling (0191) 643 7732.