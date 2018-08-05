Spanish City is a venue that North Tyneside can be proud of

It was a very special day in North Tyneside when Spanish City re-opened its doors to the public in July.

Almost 16,000 people joined us on the preview weekend to see the stunning building on Whitley Bay’s seafront brought back to life.

Funding from North Tyneside Council, Heritage Lottery Fund and the Coastal Communities Fund has restored Spanish City and made it into a venue that the people of North Tyneside can be really proud of.

We wanted to put the heart back into Whitley Bay and, judging by the comments I’ve received from residents, visitors and businesses, we’ve succeeded.

Our Seafront Master Plan has delivered a range of regeneration projects in Whitley Bay and there are lots more to come across the borough.

We are currently developing a number of projects to revive town centres and communities throughout North Tyneside. Look out for more information coming soon.

July also saw North Tyneside keep its Green Flag status for six of our beautiful parks.

Benton Quarry Park, Killingworth Lakeside Park, Northumberland Park, Marden Quarry Park, Wallsend Parks and the Rising Sun Country Park were all recognised as among the best parks and green spaces in the country.

Well done to Friends of Brierdene who also won a Green Flag Community Award.

Alongside our Blue Flag award-winning beaches, these latest awards are further proof that North Tyneside is a great place to live and visit, with tremendous natural landscapes and open spaces throughout the borough.

I hope all of the children and young people who are now off for their holidays have a fantastic time exploring these wonderful places during the summer.