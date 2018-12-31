Spanish City plans firework display for New Year’s Eve

A spectacular firework display for New Year’s Eve is planned in Whitley Bay.

The iconic Spanish City is celebrating New Year’s Eve with a fireworks display – the first NYE public display Whitley Bay has seen in decades.

In partnership with the new High Point View residential development, the team at Spanish City hope to create a yearly tradition for the people of Whitley Bay to enjoy, as they say goodbye to the past 12 months and hello to the next. The display will be managed by North Tyneside Council on the night.

With fireworks being launched from The Links area, those inside Spanish City will have a perfect vantage point and many have already taken their piece of the action with the Black & White Ball and 1910’s seven-course Gala Dinner having already sold out.

Spanish City CEO Kyle Mackings said: “We have had an incredible 2018 launching Spanish City, it has been a lot of hard work but the support from the local community makes it so worthwhile.

“In a way, this is our, along with High Point View’s, way of saying thank you.

“The fireworks will be visible across the borough and we think they are going to look stunning dancing over the sea, we hope the people choosing to ring in the new year with us are going to have an incredible and very memorable evening.”

The fireworks will take place at midnight and last around 10 minutes.

Tickets are not required, however, due to space limitations there will be a capacity limit within Spanish City. Viewing within Spanish City will be limited.