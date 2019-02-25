Spanish City’s regeneration up for top award

Work to bring an iconic building back into use has been shortlisted for a prestigious award.

The regeneration of the Spanish City in Whitley Bay is among those battling it out at the annual RICS Awards North East.

The awards recognise exemplary built projects that are positively contributing to the region, and this year 40 schemes of all sizes and budgets, from all over the north east, are in with a chance of gaining acclaimed industry recognition, along with the teams behind them.

The Spanish City project has been shortlisted in the Regeneration category and is up against six other north east projects, including Blandford Square in Newcastle, Tom Collins House in Byker, and Foundry Close in Sunderland.

And it is also in the running for the highly esteemed North East Project of the Year title.

All category winners will go on to compete against other regional winners at the national RICS Awards Grand Final later this year.

Chairman of the RICS Awards North East judging panel Adam Serfontein, managing director at The Hanro Group said: “What’s great about the RICS Awards is that they celebrate and recognise the community impact that these shortlisted property projects are having on their local communities, as well as the talent and collaboration of the teams behind them.

“Some of these shortlisted projects have helped to attract more visitors and inward investment.”

The awards take place on Friday, April 26.

They are being held at The Civic Centre in Newcastle. Tickets can be booked online at www.rics.org/awards