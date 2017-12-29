Special delivery to children’s hospital

A special festive delivery was made to the Great North Children’s Hospital, courtesy of North Tyneside travel agency customers.

Toys and presents were collected by the Wallsend and Whitley Bay branches of Hays Travel for a Santa’s Sleigh Appeal to give to children for Christmas.

Whitley Bay branch manager Darren Wetherell, who started the appeal when he was based in Wallsend ten years ago, said: “We have been touched by people’s kindness and wish to send out a heartfelt thanks to every single person who has donated a gift.”