SPEEDING: Cameras are necessary

I write in response to A Mills’ letter about the need for a fixed speed camera (News Guardian, September 13).

I completely agree that fixed speed cameras are needed on the dual carriageway between the Briardene Pub and St Mary’s Lighthouse.

I cannot understand how anybody could believe that reducing the speed limit to 30mph would have any effect whatsoever on so-called ‘boy racers’. The logic of reducing a speed limit which is already ignored eludes me.

I can only assume that it is considered too costly to install cameras.

How many more deaths must there be before it is considered cost effective?

Carolyn Hobbs

Whitley Bay