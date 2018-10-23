Spooktacular fun in store at Tynemouth Priory

Spooky tales are heading to Tynemouth for Halloween this year.

The Little Cat Theatre Company is returning to Tynemouth Priory and Castle from this Friday for Scary Tales.

The group of grisly ghouls will be leading brave souls around the grounds of the atmospheric ruins in what promises to be an immersive and chilling theatrical experience.

This year’s production features a new selection of Scary Tales, but the band of mysterious storytellers have given little away except to say: “For centuries, the castle and priory have been threatened with attack. The spirits will not allow their sacred place to be taken. One of their number can change form to protect them all.”

As part of this year’s fiendish fun, Little Cat is inviting the budding writers among the guests to pen their own short Scary Story.

Director Peter Ross said: “The tale can be up to 250 words long and be about anything scary, about ghosts, about Tynemouth, true or made up. Please post them to our Facebook page Scary Tales At Tynemouth Priory.

“Selected stories may be read out at the end of each show, and all story writers will receive a Scary Tales badge. One story will win a special prize, which will be announced after Halloween.”

The shows run from Friday to Wednesday, October 31, at 6pm, 7.30pm and 9pm. They are family friendly and suitable for children over eight. Attendees should wear warm clothes and footwear as the show will last about an hour.