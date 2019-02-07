Sporting club wins prestigious cup

A sporting club is celebrating after netting a prestigious award.

Whitley Bay Sporting Club has been named the winner of the Whitley Bay Town Cup for 2019.

North Tyneside Council awards the cup to an organisation or individual of the town who has brought about an outstanding event in the last year or has been of outstanding service to the community.

Judges honoured Whitley Bay Sporting Club for the exceptional effort the organisation puts in to providing opportunities for the town’s young people.

Since its launch in 1960, Whitley Bay Boys Club (as it was previous known) has evolved into a community-led organisation providing football for more than 650 male and female players.

After presenting the cup, Chair of North Tyneside Council Tommy Mulvenna said: “The club provides so many fantastic opportunities for young people in Whitley Bay that they wouldn’t have otherwise. They provide invaluable services to the community and do a great job helping set our children up for the future.

“I’d like to say a huge congratulations to everyone involved. From top to bottom they do a fantastic job and I look forward to seeing them continue.”

The trophy was accepted by chair of the Sporting Club Robert Nixon, alongside committee and coaching staff.

Robert said: “I am delighted to receive this trophy as recognition of the hard work which the volunteer committee and coaching staff have put in over the last few years.”

“It is great to be able to provide opportunities to young people aged from three years to adult to be able to play football and other sports in a safe and fun environment.”

Previous winners of the cup, which dates back to 1954, include Shikara, The Jam Jar Cinema, Angels of the North and The Bay Foodbank.