Sports academy scores £1,000 boost

A specialist school supporting youngsters with mental health, behavioural or attendance issues through sport, has been awarded £1,000.

Moorbridge Pupil Referral Unit’s sports academy based in Earsdon Road, Shiremoor, has been awarded the donation from Persimmon Homes North East’s Community Champions fund, which sees two regional worthy causes awarded up to £1,000 each month.

Stephen Dodds, who made the application on behalf of Moorbridge Sports Academy, said: “Over the past year we have seen a number of students who have thrived under the Sports Academy and participated in a number of football games and tournaments.

“We have seen the Sports Academy grow from two people attending our football sessions regularly to now up to 15+ students attending on a daily basis. This allowed us to improve our programme by adding another sport at the end of last year, which was rugby.

“We would like to spend this funding on other sporting equipment, so we can get more students involved with the Sports Academy.”

Debbie Zaben, sales and marketing director for Persimmon Homes North East, said: “We’re so pleased to support the pupils and staff at Moorbridge Sports Academy.”

She added: “The team is making a huge difference to these young people and giving them the opportunity and focus to make a change to their lives and their futures.

“This is exactly what our Community Champions scheme is all about, supporting good causes to make a positive change. We are pleased that we have been able to offer our support.

“We always receive so many applications for our Community Champions initiative. I really encourage any charities and groups looking for funding to apply to the scheme for their chance to receive up to £1000 match-funding for their own cause.”

Persimmon Homes North East has two awards of up to £1,000 each to give away every month as part of the Community Champions scheme. The sums are mirrored by each of the company’s 29 other regions – meaning up to £60,000 is given away every month.

For more information or to apply for funding through Persimmon’s Community Champions, visit www.persimmonhomes.com/charity