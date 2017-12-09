Sports deal packs a punch for ladies

Free ladies boxing sessions are being offered as part of a national campaign.

North Tyneside Council’s Sport North Tyneside team has joined up with Howdon Boxing Academy to encourage women to give the sport a try during December.

The promotion is one part of Sport North Tyneside’s commitment to the national This Girl Can campaign, which aims to encourage more women and girls to take part in sport as a means of keeping fit and having fun.

All equipment is provided and there is no need to book.

Sessions are for ladies aged 16 and over, every Tuesday and Thursday until December 21, from 6.30pm to 7.30pm.

Coun Eddie Darke, cabinet member for leisure, culture and tourism, said: “This is the first time Sport North Tyneside has had ladies boxing on the This Girl Can programme and we hope people will take the opportunity to give it a try.

“Boxing has traditionally been seen as a man’s sport but over recent years, that’s definitely changed.

“Boxing today has some fantastic female role models – we have Nicola Adams as our Olympic gold medallist and others really raising the profile of female boxing and being extremely successful.”

Howdon Boxing Academy is at 1A Swales Industrial Estate, Howdon Lane, Wallsend.

Sport North Tyneside provides a wide variety of sporting activities across the borough, working with local sports clubs and national sports governing bodies to make sport enjoyable and accessible for all.

To find out more, visit www.sportnorthtyneside.org.uk or call (0191) 643 7447.