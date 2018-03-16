Spring is in the air at St John’s church

Spring is in the air at a Whitley Bay church next week.

St John’s Methodist Church, on Ilfracombe Gardens, is holding a Spring Show on Saturday, March 24.

Children of all ages, and adults, can get involved in a wide variety of competitions, ranging from decorated eggs to Easter bonnets, and floral arrangements to decorated digestive biscuits.

There will also be a special competition for the under fives for a home-made decorated prince or princess crown.

Entries will be accepted on the day of the show between 10am noon, when entry fees will also be taken. Each entry costs £1.

You can also enter online at www.stjohnsmethodist.co.uk/events.html

A spokesman for St John’s said: “We look forward to hosting this exciting event and welcoming the public to view the entries in St John’s Hall.”

The hall will be closed to exhibitors and the public between noon and 2pm to allow for the judging.

The show will be open between 2pm and 4.30pm.

There will also be drinks, cake and tombola will also be on offer.

For details, contact St John’s on 0191 2512355 (Wednesday, 9.30am-12.30pm and 1pm-4pm, and Thursday, 9.30am-12.30pm) or email office@stjohnsmethodist.co.uk