St Mary’s Lighthouse to turn orange in memory of youngster

An iconic landmark is set to be lit orange in memory of a youngster.

St Mary’s Lighthouse will turn orange on Friday, December 15, to show North Tyneside Council’s support for the Chocolate Orange Challenge.

The challenge was set up by Chris Lamb in memory of his son Elliott, who died in 2010 at the age of four.

Elliott, who suffered from congenital cytomegalovirus, was in hospital with pneumonia in 2008 when Chris bought a Chocolate Orange for the physiotherapist.

He bought more for different staff on each visit, and after Elliott’s death Chris decided to buy Chocolate Oranges for other charities and hospitals.

After writing to the council asking if they could turn the lighthouse orange for Make A Difference Friday, when all chocolate oranges are donated, Chris said: “I am very grateful. I wanted to do something positive to remember Elliott.

“In Newcastle, colleagues in DWP and HMRC at Longbenton have generously donated over 1,500 Chocolate Oranges with The Alan Shearer Foundation, Sir Bobby Robson Foundation, Marie Curie Hospice, RVI, St Oswald’s Hospice & Children’s Hospice, and Percy Headley Foundation all set to receive a share of the chocoranges donated in the North East.

“It means the absolute world to me having the council’s support.”

Mayor Norma Redfearn said: “The council is delighted to help raise awareness of this fantastic cause by illuminating St Mary’s Lighthouse orange on December 15.”

“Chris’ work to keep Elliot’s memory alive – while also bringing joy to so many charities, hospices and hospitals – is inspirational and I’d like to wish him all the best with this year’s challenge.”