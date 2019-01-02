Staff bring cheer to community centre

A community facility was given some Christmas sparkle thanks to a group of employees.

A team of volunteers from P&G (Procter and Gamble) spent time at the Family Gateway’s Howdon Hub Community Centre putting up Christmas decorations in the communal areas.

The HR team, based at P&G’s offices in Cobalt Business Park, helped to decorate the community centre’s main hall, which is used by numerous groups such as Cubs and Scouts, shop and café.

The Howdon Community Centre is a hub for family and community enterprise, encouraging local people to socialise, have fun and develop new enterprise ideas and in some cases linking to Family Gateway’s important work in improving life chances for disadvantaged children and families.

Catriona Watson, one of the P&G team, said: “It was lovely to be involved in something which is giving back to the local community and to see first-hand the difference you can make. Just a few people putting up Christmas decorations made short work of a big task and made such a difference for the staff and the community who use the centre.”

The work was part of P&G’s Community Matters Programme.