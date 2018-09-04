Staff from Formica on their marks for Great North Run

A group of colleagues are ready to pound the streets in aid of charity.

Staff from Formica Group, in North Shields, are tackling the Great North Run in support of Parkinson’s UK.

Formica Group has supported Parkinson’s UK for several years now, having raised funds via a cycle ride, a zip wire challenge across Tyne Bridge and a 24-hour ping pong tournament in recent years.

Emma Dixon, UK People and Performance Manager from Formica Group, said: “We started supporting Parkinson’s UK after one of our colleagues, Micky Charters, was diagnosed with Parkinson’s around five years ago. We wanted to support him in any way possible.”

To sponsor the group visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/formicagnr

Emma added: “Our participation in sponsored events such as this, the Great North Run, has helped us to raise thousands of pounds over the last few years. Parkinson’s UK is an excellent charity and has helped Micky and many others cope with the condition.”