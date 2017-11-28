Staff threatened during armed raid at hair salon

Staff were threatened during an armed robbery at a hairdressers.

A man armed with a knife and a hammer entered The Salon, on Station Road, Forest Hall, at 6.39pm on Thursday, November 16.

He threatened staff before stealing a white till and running off towards Lansdowne Road.

The till contained an undisclosed amount of cash.

Staff were shaken but unhurt in the incident.

The offender is described as a white man, early 20s, 5ft 7ins to 5ft 9ins tall, slim build, with blue eyes and light brown bushy eyebrows.

He was wearing a blue/grey striped hoodie with the hood up and a black scarf over his face and red Nike trainers.

Police are appealing for witnesses, anyone who was in the area and who may have seen or heard anything suspicious, is asked to contact police.

Officers believe there was a small sporty Corsa type car seen and nearby a man walking a black Labrador type dog in the area at the time of the robbery.

They are appealing for the occupants of the car and the dog walker to contact them as they may have witnessed the incident.

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting reference number 144234X/17 or ring the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.