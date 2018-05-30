Stamp of approval for proposed new Post Office in Whitley Bay

A new home may have been found for Whitley Bay Post Office.

The town has been without a Post Office since the previous branch in Park Avenue temporarily closed last December.

A consultation has now begun on transforming the former money loan shop in Whitley Road, on the corner with Station Road, into a new Post Office, also incorporating a pharmacy.

Should the proposals be backed, the new branch is scheduled to open on Monday, July 2, and would be open from 9am to 5.30pm, Monday to Saturday.

Gail Burnett, Post Office area network change manager, said: “We are making it easier for customers to get their cash, send and collect their mail and do their banking because we know how important these services are to local residents.

“We are confident that this reopened Post Office at the heart of the local community will meet customer needs.”

The new Post Office, which will feature modern equipment, will create two full time and one part time jobs.

Anyone interested should email welcome@welcomehealth.co.uk or call (0191) 252 9638.

Tynemouth MP Alan Campbell MP has welcomed the news.

He said “I am delighted that Post Office will be opening a new facility in the town after the unexpected closure last year.

“The Post Office is a valuable service for local people who were rightly dismayed to see the loss of the service last Christmas.”

Whitley Bay ward councillor John O’Shea said: “This is great news for the town both for residents and local businesses many of whom have been inconvenienced because of the closure of the previous Post Office.”

“I very much hope that the new Post Office will create a new footfall to this part of the Town Centre which will add vibrancy to that area.”

The consultation will close on July 5.

Submissions can be made during the consultation by Freepost YOUR COMMENTS to Post Office Ltd, via email to comments@postoffice.co.uk, via the Customer Helpline on 03457 22 33 44 or Textphone 03457 22 33 55.