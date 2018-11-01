Stay safe marking Bonfire Night

Health chiefs are urging people to stay safe this Bonfire Night following a busy Hallowe’en period.

Last year, the North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) took 11 per cent more 999 calls than predicted on Hallowe’en.

And NHS Digital statistics showed that 545 attendances to A&Es across England between October 29, 2016, and November 12, 2016, were caused by fireworks.

Val Bowman, head of emergency preparedness, resilience & response, NHS England Cumbria and North East, said: “We want people to enjoy themselves and stay safe, wrap up well and get home safely when they are out celebrating.

“Unfortunately health services can face increased demand due to injuries related to celebrations around this time of year, and also as the weather gets colder so please do have fun but be safe.”

The region’s Fire and Rescue Services and North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) are now asking people to plan ahead and take care in their celebrations.

Gerardine Hope, service manager for call handling at NEAS, said: “You can help us to reserve our services for those most in need by being sensible in your celebrations.

“Please look after yourselves and each other so that you don’t require our services at the end of your evening.”

Fire officials have shared 10 safety tips for enjoying fireworks and bonfires safely:

• Avoid wearing loose clothing or closing that is labelled ‘highly flammable’

• Always wear gloves when handling sparklers and fireworks

• Always have buckets of water ready to put out small fires or to cool sparklers

• Make sure children are supervised around fireworks and bonfires

• Never drink alcohol if you’re setting off fireworks

• Keep animals indoors and close curtains

• Only purchase fireworks that are sold by a registered seller

• Follow instructions carefully and light fireworks at arm’s length

• Ensure spectators stand back from bonfires and fireworks

• Never go back to a firework that has been lit - even if it hasn’t gone off.