Stay safe while celebrating New Year

Health chiefs are encouraging members of the public to start the New Year healthy.

Healthcare providers are reminding festive revellers about the many harms associated with excessive alcohol consumption.

During the festive season, the emergency services in the region face increased demands from alcohol-related call-outs, including violent incidents, health issues caused by excessive drinking and other injuries, with additional staff and resources needed to cope under the pressure.

Alcohol harm costs the region an estimated £1.01billion every year, including £209million to the NHS and £331million in crime and disorder costs.

Members of the public are being encouraged to alternate alcoholic drinks with soft drinks; eat something before you go out; watch out for the strength of drinks; set yourself a limit; stay with friends; and make sure you have your mobile phone and it is charged.

Professor Chris Gray, NHS England’s medical director for North Cumbria and the North East, said: “The last thing we want is people becoming injured or ending up in hospital because of excessive alcohol consumption.

“It’s certainly not a nice experience for them and it puts significant pressures on NHS services.”

“There’s already unprecedented demand for our services and staff are working under huge pressure, with many of our busiest days falling during the winter months.

“Cases of drunkenness resulting in accidents, fights or other health harms, can be easily avoided and we hope people will take steps to drink sensibly and enjoy a better time all round.”