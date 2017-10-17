Stirring tales of a naval hero and his rise to the top of the fleet

The life of a naval hero has been brought into focus for Cullercoats Men’s Club.

The group heard a presentation from John Gibson, entitled Admiral Lord Nelson, giving an historical account of the life and career of the vice admiral, born September 29, 1758.

Nelson died aged 47 at the Battle of Trafalgar on October 21, 1805. He is regarded as one of England’s greatest men.

Nelson’s navel career started at the age of 12 as a midshipman, and with steady promotions he became captain by the age of 20, even though it was a very small ship. He continued up the ranks to rear-admiral of the Blue, then vice-admiral of the White, aged 45.

Many of his campaigns and his bold and dangerous actions, often against orders, were recounted. He became known for taking risks, but winning out on the most unexpected tactics. He would send his own version of a battle to the press if the account of the admiral in charge’s differed from his own.

The presentation was informative and sometimes humorous. Questions followed on several points to conclude an entertaining morning.

The club’s second charity of the last 12 months was Shelterbox and a cheque for £100 was presented.

The club meets on Wednesdays, from 10.30am to noon. For more information call Ray Calboutin on 0191 252 4110.