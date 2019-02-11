Store of delights to help Whitley Bay care home

Staff at a Whitley Bay care home have gone the extra mile to bring back memories for their residents.

Eastbourne House, on The Links, has opened a shop which recreates the retail experiences of the past decade.

Local Whitley Bay councillor Judith Wallace was on hand to officially open the shop.

Staff on the Grace Unit at the home have been responisble for the new feature, holding a series of fundraising events to bring it to fruition.

Many residents on the Grace Unit suffer from Alzheimer’s or other conditions involving memory loss.

But staff say that often, longer term memory is retained, and the old-style shop should bring back times gone by, and provide plenty of talking points.

To raise the money, staff completed sponsored walks, and organised raffles and tombolas.

They have even wallpapered the brick effect walls themselves in their spare time.

Jen Collingwood, senior care in the unit, said: “The purpose of the old fashioned style shop is to engage our residents using it as a therapeutic tool in distracting residents from any anxieties or depression they may have.

“The residents have been watching the progress daily and are looking forward to the grand opening. They have also been interviewing other residents to work in the shop.

“We are confident that this new shop will bring hours of enjoyment and bring back lots of memories for our residents and staff.”