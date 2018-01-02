Storm Eleanor warning upgraded to amber in parts of Northumberland

The Met Office has upgraded the weather warning for tonight in parts of Northumberland to amber as Storm Eleanor arrives.

A yellow alert of high winds was placed on Northumberland yesterday but the warning area has shrunk away from the very north of the county, while in the south, it has been increased to an amber warning, with gusts of 70mph likely.

The winds were expected to arrive at 7.30pm and continue until 4am tomorrow (Wednesday).

The Met Office warning states: 'Very strong winds in association with Storm Eleanor will affect southern parts of Northern Ireland on Tuesday evening and then northern England as well as southernmost fringes of Scotland overnight, before clearing into the North Sea early on Wednesday.

'Flying debris could lead to injuries or danger to life while some damage to buildings is likely. Some disruption to road, rail and air travel is likely and ferry services may be affected.

'There is a good chance that power cuts may occur with mobile phone coverage perhaps affected. Along west-facing coasts, injuries and danger to life is likely from large waves and beach material being thrown onto coastal roads, seafronts and properties.'

The chief forecaster said: "Storm Eleanor continues to develop and will move eastwards during Tuesday evening and there is now increased confidence of a spell of very strong winds affecting southern counties of Northern Ireland, which will then move eastwards across parts of southern Scotland and northern England overnight before clearing into the North Sea early on Wednesday morning. Gusts of 70mph are likely quite widely and 80-90mph gusts are possible along exposed Irish Sea coasts."