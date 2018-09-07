Striding out for scenic coastal walk

Hundreds of visitors stepped out to take part in a scenic 10k coastal walk.

The free Stride Out To The Lighthouse event, organised by North Tyneside Council, saw more than 500 people register for the walk from North Shields to St Mary’s Lighthouse.

Attendees at the start of the walk.

Everyone who took part received a free reusable water bottle and goody bag, and donations were welcomed for North Tyneside Young Carers’ Project.

The picturesque route started at The Parks Sports Centre, before taking in the Fish Quay, Tynemouth Priory and a stretch of coastline.

It also passed the recently renovated Dome on The Links, before finishing at St Mary’s Lighthouse in Whitley Bay.

Speaking about the success, North Tyneside Elected Mayor Norma Redfearn CBE said: “I was delighted to be able to bring back this fantastic event to North Tyneside and I am pleased so many people, of all ages, took part.

Elected Mayor, Norma Redfearn CBE joins people helping fundraise for North Tyneside Young Carers Centre.

“I would like to say a big thank you to everyone who came along and helped make the day such a huge success and helped to raise money for North Tyneside Young Carers’ Centre.

“The atmosphere was brilliant and I thoroughly enjoyed chatting to so many families along the beautiful route.

“I was pleased that our residents enjoyed it so much that they have asked if we can do this event annually.”

The walk was arranged to help encourage residents to lead a healthy and active lifestyle.

More information on other similar activities in the borough can be found at www.activenorthtyneside.org.uk