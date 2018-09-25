Strong foundations help Killingworth firm grow

An award-winning Killingworth business has strengthened its management team.

Metnor Construction has announced the appointment of Lee Kirk as senior operations manager following the retirement of operations director Jim Baldwin.

Jim had been with the company since it was established in 2002.

The business, which recorded sales of £70m in 2017, was recognised for Innovation at the Constructing Excellence North East Awards in June.

Last year it was named the Northumberland and Tyneside Company of the Year in the North East Business Awards.

Lee, who has been with the company for nearly five years and was previously operations manager, said: “This personal recognition for myself is very much down to the guidance and knowledge I have gained from Jim, which has been invaluable.”

Lee, who was this year awarded Mentor of the Year at the Generation4Change North East Awards, added: “I have learnt so much from Jim and I aim to share this knowledge and develop the skill set of the next generation who are at the beginning of their career journey.”

Other recent appointments include Mick Hutton and Chris Johnson as senior project managers.

Jim said: “This has been a fantastic company to work for, but now it is time for the next generation to steer us forward. I hope that my legacy will be a sound foundation based on the processes and procedures.

“A highlight for me, and something that I take great pride and satisfaction in, is seeing our buildings being constructed around the country. There is no greater feeling than being in a city and seeing the rewards of your hard work having started the building at construction phase.”

Chris Cant, managing director at Metnor Construction, said: “We have seen unprecedented levels of growth in a short space of time and when I was appointed as managing director my vision was clear, to grow by developing a structure of stability based on attracting and retaining the right people.

“We have grown our senior management team to eight people and I am proud that our recent promotions have all been internal appointments, with colleagues who have the skills, confidence and commitment to take us to the next level.

“On behalf of everyone at Metnor Construction, and from me personally, I would like to thank Jim for his friendship, loyalty and strong vision, which has been passed on to all of us.”