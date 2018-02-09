Strong turnout at recruitment event

Hundreds of wind technicians from all over the UK went along to North Tyneside for the chance to bag a job in the global wind industry.

More than 700 people travelled to AIS Training’s state-of-the-art 20-acre industrial training village in North Shields to attend a recruitment event for wind industry service-provider Global Wind Service UK (GWS UK).

The event was hosted by industrial training specialist, AIS in order to showcase careers in wind and to help GWS UK identify potential future talent for its business.

It was a huge success and a number of follow-up meetings are due to take place in the coming months.

As well as people with no experience keen to get into the wind industry, the event attracted experienced wind personnel with skills such as blade inspection and repair, rigging, slinging and electrical expertise.

Charlie Guthrie, marketing manager at AIS Training, said: “The North East’s strong industrial heritage and historical links with oil and gas mean we have the perfect skills-base for the fast-growing wind industry.

“AIS has invested heavily in a state-of-the-art, world-class training centre for the wind sector and also boasts an excellent track-record in high quality training provision to ensure we can help local people add to their skills and progress successful careers.

“Therefore, we were delighted to help GWS UK deliver this important recruitment event, which attracted huge numbers of high-quality potential candidates.”