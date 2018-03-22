Student is recognised for service

Pupil Niamh Hughes, of St Thomas More RC Academy in North Shields, recently attended a prize-giving ceremony in London. Here is her report.

On February 26 I was awarded runner-up for the Lord Glenamara Memorial Prize.

This was introduced in 2012 to celebrate the life and dedication to public service of Lord Glenamara, an inspirational Secretary of State for education and science.

I was recognised for my civic contribution and interest in politics because of my volunteering with North Tyneside Youth Council and fundraising for various charities.

I travelled to the London School of Economics for the ceremony. We got a full tour, lunch and presentations by students and the director. Later the event was hosted by Secretary of State Damien Hinds.

It was an amazing day and it was an honour to have been considered for such an award.