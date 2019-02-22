Students go all in with lessons from business

Wallsend pupils have received an insight into running an award-winning business.

Churchill Community College partnered with Ashington-based The All-in-One Company as part of the North East Education Challenge pilot.

The aim was a 12-week industry alignment for 28 Year 9 students to work on a challenge set by the business.

It was designed to help the pupils develop skills and insights needed for academic performance and in the modern workplace.

Chloe Dishman, Churchill Community College textiles teacher, said: “We believe that the expertise and insight provided by The All-in-One Company will enable us to bring the curriculum to life and embed an understanding of the attributes needed to succeed in their future careers.”

Tom Gallon, industry alignment manager at Churchill Community College, said: “As part of the project students will have the chance to work alongside an industry leader, visit the factory to better understand the design and manufacturing process and to develop the skills employers value – problem solving, resilience, communication and teamwork.”

David Baldwin, headteacher, said: “We are delighted to be working in partnership with The All-in-One Company. In addition to supporting the curriculum, this project provides an opportunity for our young people to build the skills they need to reach their full potential.

Kate Dawson, founder and director of The All-in-One Company, said: “It is thrilling to be involved in a programme that is supporting the education system to provide the skills our economy needs.

“Everyone was absorbed in the project, each student thinking of products that aren’t yet on the market to try to solve problems in everyday life.

“It was a privilege to be part of this vibrant lesson.”