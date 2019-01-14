Successful time at Slimming World groups

Support is being offered for people who are looking to start the New Year by losing weight.

A number of Slimming World groups are held across North Tyneside for those keen to be healthier in 2019.

Rachael Pietruszka who lost nearly three stone and is now a Slimming World consultant.

Rachael Pietruszka says she transformed her life after joining her local Whitley Bay Slimming World group and lost two stone ten pounds in 25 weeks.

She said: “I joined Slimming World as I had tried to lose weight so many times before by following numerous diets, but they were never sustainable because I’d always get tired of restricting what I ate.

“I thought I was destined to struggle with my weight and didn’t want my children growing up with an obese mother.”

Now she has trained as a consultant and has taken over the group that meets at Foxhunters Pavilion every Thursday, at 5.30pm and 7.30pm. For more information pop in or call 07870 543105.

Clare Thick who lost eight stone, dropping from a size 26 to a size 16, thanks to her Slimming World group in Whitley Bay.

Ruth Branthwaite, who runs Slimming World’s groups at the Park Hotel, Tynemouth, said: “Consultants are chosen for their positive outlook and because they genuinely care about the health and happiness of others.

“With Rachael’s experience of being a successful member and her kind and warm personality and great sense of humour, I just know that she’ll be an amazing support to members.”

Elsewhere, Beverley Swan runs four Slimming World groups every Thursday at Whitley Bay Library and Whitley Lodge First School.

Among those she helped last year was Clare Thick, who lost eight stone, dropping from a size 26 to a size 16.

Clare said: “Before losing weight I avoided the camera and didn’t look forward to every ‘you’ve been tagged in a photo’ notification after a night out or family event.

“Thanks to Beverley and my fellow group members, I’m now full of confidence.

“It’s inspiring seeing everyone else achieve their weight loss dreams just as much as my own.”

For more on Beverley’s groups call 07786 695123.

A new Slimming World hub has been opened at S V Rutter Business Centre, Great Lime Road, West Moor – the permanent home for six groups run by consultants Rachel Falcus and Alison Martin.

Alison and Rachel said: “The groups previously ran from five different venues. It was our dream to bring all the groups into one space, creating an environment that is both inspiring and welcoming.”

For more on the groups call Rachel on 07950 822853.

To find groups near you visit www.slimmingworld.co.uk