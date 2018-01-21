Summer jobs on the beach with the RNLI

The RNLI is in search of new recruits to spend the summer working on some of Tyne and Wear’s most popular beaches, as applications open for 2018’s beach lifeguards and face-to-face fund-raisers.

Both roles are essential in supporting the RNLI to reduce the number of people who drown on our coasts, and to help keep people safe by providing essential local safety advice to the thousands of holidaymakers who visit the region’s beaches every summer.

RNLI lifeguards patrol over 240 beaches around the UK and Channel Islands.

In Tyne and Wear they include: Sandhaven; Whitley Bay North and South; Cullercoats; Tynemouth Longsands; King Edward’s Bay; Seaburn; Roker and Cats and Dogs beach.

At the forefront of the RNLI’s lifesaving work, they saved 127 lives and helped 20,538 people in 2016.

Successful applicants receive world-class training in search and rescue, lifesaving and casualty care techniques, as well as developing transferable skills.

Ben Mitchell, RNLI area life-saving manager, said: Working as a lifeguard has got to be one of the best summer jobs – you get to call the beach your office for a start!

“But far more importantly than that, you are there to make sure the public enjoy it in the safest possible way.

“This is a demanding job requiring commitment, skill and a clear head.

“We’re looking for people with courage, determination and the ability to draw on their training and make the right decision if someone’s life is in danger. It is an incredibly rewarding role.”

The RNLI is also recruiting face-to-face fund-raisers who will work alongside lifeguards to provide beach visitors with important safety advice, playing a vital role in saving lives by educating the public on risks at the coast. Applicants will need to be dynamic and act as a positive ambassador – encouraging support for this lifesaving charity is just one of the things these fund-raisers will do this summer season.

Callum Moffat, RNLI face-to-face fund-raising manager, said: “A good fund-raiser generally has to be friendly and relaxed, but also energetic, able to talk to anyone and be passionate about what they do.

“We provide quality training which ensures new fund-raisers feel confident and capable in the role.

“Developing new skills and working in a team at the beach for a national charity really has to be one of Britain’s best summer jobs.”

The RNLI operates 238 lifeboat stations in the UK and Ireland.

Since the RNLI was founded in 1824 its lifeboat crews and lifeguards have saved over 142,200 lives.

Find out more about how you can make a difference and apply to be part of the RNLI’s amazing lifesaving teams at https://summerjobs.rnli.org/ or search for #BestSummerJob on Facebook and Twitter.