Support available to help smokers quit

Smokers are being encouraged to stub out the habit.

Figures from the Smoking Toolkit Study show that in the last ten years in the north east, around 18.3 per cent of people who tried to quit smoking were still not smoking.

One of those who has successfully quit is Jonah Morris, from Whitley Bay.

The 38-year-old said: “I always knew that smoking was bad for your health, but it wasn’t until I found out that I was going to be a dad for the first time, that I found a real motivation for me to quit.

“I was referred to my local stop smoking service following an ante-natal appointment with my wife Katherine. When the nurse explained to me the dangers of second hand smoke to babies, it really shocked me and I knew from that moment that I had to make a clean break from smoking for the sake of my baby’s health.

“The dangers of second hand smoke really underline the reasons I gave up – I didn’t want to put my children’s health at risk from them breathing in air in that contained poisons.”

Fresh is encouraging smokers who have struggled to quit so far to consider an e-cigarette.

Ailsa Rutter, director of Fresh, said: “We are urging smokers to never give up on quitting.

“It is great to see the figures showing smokers in the north east have a better chance at quitting, and we have had the biggest fall in smoking since 2005, but we’re also suggesting some of the most effective ways to stop.

“Some people do manage to quit first time, but for most it takes many attempts.

“Don’t get disheartened if you didn’t quit first time, and don’t tell yourself you can’t do it. You can come back more determined and better prepared next time.”

Some of the ways to quit Fresh is recommending include Stop Smoking Services, switching to e-cigarettes, using a quitting cessation aid like nicotine patches, or support from family and friends.

For support and advice on quitting smoking in North Tyneside call the local stop smoking service on 0191 643 7171 or visit www.activenorthtyneside.org.uk/stop-smoking/