Support is at hand for young carers

Young carers have been offered support from professionals.

Youngsters from North Tyneside Carers Centre marked Young Carers’ Awareness Day with an event for professionals from education, health and social care.

Speakers included project staff, North Tyneside Council, school officials and young carers, who talked about their own experiences and how essential support from professionals and the community is.

Students at John Spence High School spoke of the important support from their school.

The school has introduced a Young Carers’ Club where young people are able to talk with other young carers and access specialist information, advice and support.

Angela Ritson, learning mentor from St Thomas More Academy, spoke of a massive growth in attendance at the school’s Young Carers’ Group, with an increase from eight to 47 in the last three years.

During this time pastoral staff have highlighted the issue of young carers who go unnoticed in schools.

To address this the school, working closely with the Young Carers’ Team from North Tyneside Carers Centre, has introduced a number of measures, including a screening programme, student ambassadors, drop-in sessions and information for young carers on display across the school.

The school has also introduced the Young Carers in School Award.