Surf company is making waves

Independent North East surf company Fitzroy Surf Co is starting 2018 with plans for expansion after a successful first year of trading.

Created by school friends Simon Day and David Haigh and crafted from their shared passion for surfing, island hopping and taking inspiration from the North East coastline, Fitzroy Surf Co brings to the market a unique range of handmade surfboards and premium organic apparel for surfers, travellers and adventurers alike.

Speaking about the company’s success so far and plans for the future, Simon said: “From your urban city surfer to the nomads taking it day by day, Fitzroy Surf Co has something for every sea-lover out there, and it is great to see our brand appealing to such a wide audience.

“The environmental aspect of our business is important to us, and as a result all of our products are all sourced locally and organically produced. We want to grow with the industry, offering a range of surfboards for all levels from grassroots to competition surfers.

“To be part of this industry and have created a brand that people are relating to blows us both away. Every purchase made on our site ensures us to grow the business, introduce newcomers to this life-changing sport and continue doing what we love, so thank you.”

For more information about Fitzroy Surf Co and to view their range of custom surfboards and clothing line, visit fitzroysurfboards.com

