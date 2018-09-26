Swim offer for over 60s to continue in North Tyneside

A fitness offer for the over 60s is being extended after making a splash.

More than 1,600 people aged 60 and over have taken up North Tyneside Council’s offer of free swimming on Fridays at its pools since the scheme was launched last September.

After being initially funded through Sport England’s Swim Local project, the council has decided to continue the initiative for a further 12 months at Waves in Whitley Bay, Tynemouth Pool, The Lakeside Centre in Killingworth, and Hadrian Leisure Centre in Wallsend.

Coun Sarah Day, the council cabinet member for sport and leisure, said: “We know how much these sessions mean to North Tyneside’s over 60s community and that is why I am delighted that we are going to be running them again.”

She added: “Swimming is a fantastic pastime and a great way to stay healthy, so we want to give all of our residents the chance to take advantage of North Tyneside’s outstanding facilities.

“We have four fantastic pools, with friendly staff and tutors to support people who may not have been swimming for a while. So regardless of how long it’s been, or your past swimming experience, we can support you in your journey.”

To find out more, visit www.northtyneside.gov.uk or ask at any pool.