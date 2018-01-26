Swimmers make a splash at free open day

Swimmers of all ages can make a splash at a free event tomorrow.

The Lakeside Centre at Kilingworth is holding a free open day on Saturday, from 10.30am to 4pm.

It will have a number of free activities and sessions, from toys and floats and adult lane swimming, to ducklings sessions and the centre’s very own giant inflatable.

For more information on the schedule for the open day, call 0191 6434177 or follow the centre’s social media accounts at www.facebook.com/LakesideNTC or @NTCLeisure on Twitter.