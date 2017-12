Green-fingered Red House Farm residents have dug in to reclaim an overgrown pathway and shrubbery.

The Red House Ramble provides a walk through the estate and has already won a Love Your Street award from North Tyneside In Bloom and ‘outstanding’ status from the Royal Horticultural Society.

Youngster Abi Hopwood came up with the name, while Matthew Chandler designed the logo. They have received life membership of the group and snowdrops to plant.