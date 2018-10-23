Taking to the air to showcase new homes

A house builder says it is delighted with the progress being made on a North Tyneside development.

Aerial photography has been released by Story Homes to showcase its Brierdene development at Backworth, which is now into its second phase.

New plots have been released for sale – all of which are four-bedroom detached properties.

Brierdene will comprise 180 four and five-bedroom homes once complete.

Katherine Hope, sales manager at Story Homes, said: “It is great to see Brierdene captured from the sky, with the new images demonstrating how much the site has changed since its launch in 2016. The images showcase the completed first phase, the progress with construction of phase two, the variety of house types we include.”

“The development has been extremely popular, so we are pleased to be able to offer a new release of homes for those looking to secure a plot at Brierdene.”

Prices at Brierdene start from £279,950. Visit storyhomes.co.uk/brierdene, or visit the Marketing Suite and show homes – the Salisbury and the Harrogate – between 11am and 5pm Thursdays to Mondays.