Talk on war-time role of Fusiliers

The North Tyneside branch of the Western Front Association is holding its next meeting on Monday, February 19, at West Allotment Social Club.

This month’s talk by renowned historian and military researcher Tony Ball will focus on the role and experiences of the men of the Royal Northumberland Fusiliers, many of them local, who were diverted from the struggles on the Western Front to Italy in a desperate battle to prevent the combined Austrian and German armies.

The meeting starts at 7.45pm. Entrance is £4 (pay on the door) which includes a cold buffet. All welcome.