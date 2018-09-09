TAXI: Going the extra mile

It’s more usual for people to complain and snipe these days so it makes a refreshing change to be able to give out a little bit of praise.

Every Thursday afternoon the residents of The Old Vicarage Care Home in North Shields are taken to Top House 2 for a spot of lunch and a game of bingo.

They are transported there and back by regular taxi driver George Campbell.

Some of the residents are not the Olympians they used to be and are less steady on their feet these days.

George is brilliant with them. Always cheerful and chatty, with endless patience, he is always happy to help his passengers in and out of his cab. Nothing is too much trouble and time is never an issue.

It is wonderful to see such a caring professional in action.

My own mother is one of the residents who enjoys the trip out so I would like to say a huge thank you to George for going that extra mile every week.

It is probably inappropriate to mention the name of the taxi firm here, but they’re certainly on my radar.

Keith Bruce

North Shields