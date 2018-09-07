Team building to help poor in India

Four members of the Miller Homes North East team are hoping to change the lives of families in India as part of Habitat for Humanity’s Global Village Trip.

Joining the company’s regional managing director Patrick Arkle from the North East head office in North Shields are sales manager Donna Brown, administration assistant Liz Moat and personal assistant and office manager Emma Bartle.

Emma, from Tynemouth, is a team leader for Habitat for Humanity and she is making her third trip in support of the global charity.

They set off for the Puducherry area of India last Friday and are due to return on Sunday. Also taking part are Patrick’s wife and daughter, Liz’s husband, and five representatives from some of Miller Homes’ contacts in the region.

In 2016, it raised more than £228,000 for the charity as a result of a year-long fund-raising campaign that included a Global Village Trip to Malawi.

Emma, 37, said before heading out to India: “The trip to Malawi was truly life-changing, not just for the families who we built homes for, but for me personally.

“It gave me a completely different perspective and a real drive to help others, which I’ve continued to do with Habitat for Humanity.

“I’ve shared stories from my volunteering trips with colleagues and it’s amazing to see that these have inspired Patrick, Donna and Liz to join me in India.

“We are aiming to build two Habitat Homes in five days – an ambitious goal, but I’m confident we’ll pull together to do it.”

This Global Village Trip is being entirely funded by the individuals. It forms part of Habitat for Humanity Great Britain’s New Hope Builders Campaign that aims to give some of the poorest and most vulnerable families living in poverty housing across the world a safe, decent place to call home.

Volunteers will witness first-hand how a safe and secure home can improve many aspects of life for those in need by working with families and communities.

To sponsor the group, go to https://giving.habitatforhumanity.org.uk/cf/Miller-Homes-North-East-India-2018