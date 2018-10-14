Team building to help poor in India

Four members of the Miller Homes North East team have returned to the UK after helping to put together family homes in India as part of Habitat for Humanity’s Global Village Trip.

They were part of a group that built better lives for families in poverty in the Puducherry area.

The group of volunteers in the Puducherry area of India.

Working with families from the Irula Community, a total of 18 pad foundations and reinforced concrete columns up to ground level were installed.

The majority of homes in the area are made from mud, with straw roofs, and they can flood during the monsoon season. In some cases, they are completely destroyed, leaving families homeless.

The new homes built will be safe and secure in different climates as they are made from bricks and concrete and have metal roofs.

Joining the company’s regional managing director Patrick Arkle from the North East head office in North Shields were sales manager Donna Brown, administration assistant Liz Moat and personal assistant and office manager Emma Bartle.

Emma, from Tynemouth, said: “I’ve volunteered for Habitat for Humanity since 2016 after having the opportunity to take part in a Global Village Trip to Malawi with Miller Homes.

“This India trip was my first time as team leader and it was fantastic to share the experience with colleagues who I work with day-to-day, and for them to see first-hand the difference the project makes to people’s lives.

“We were welcomed with such joy and happiness and the local community was incredibly appreciative of our efforts, making all of the hard work even more worthwhile.”

The other volunteers were Patrick’s wife and daughter, Liz’s husband and six representatives from some of Miller Homes’ contacts and consultants in the region, including Pod Architects and WYG.

The group entirely funded the trip, which formed part of Habitat for Humanity Great Britain’s New Hope Builders campaign.

Patrick said: “It was a truly amazing experience and one that I’ll never forget.”